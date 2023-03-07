KINGSPORT - Terry Lynn Bowers, 76 of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Terry was born in Greeneville, TN on July 31, 1946, to the late Allen and Oma Hurd Bowers. He had a great sense of humor and was very sweet and kind. Terry was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church and enjoyed bicycling, walking and ping pong. He was an Army and Air Force Veteran during Vietnam with over 23 years of service. Following his military service, he dedicated 31 years at Holston Valley Medical Center as a security guard.

