KINGSPORT - Terry Lynn Bowers, 76 of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Terry was born in Greeneville, TN on July 31, 1946, to the late Allen and Oma Hurd Bowers. He had a great sense of humor and was very sweet and kind. Terry was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church and enjoyed bicycling, walking and ping pong. He was an Army and Air Force Veteran during Vietnam with over 23 years of service. Following his military service, he dedicated 31 years at Holston Valley Medical Center as a security guard.
In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his sister, Linda and brothers, Mike and Randy.
Left to cherish Terry’s memory are his pride and joy his wife, Shirley Puckett Bowers; son, Randall Bowers; daughters, Tammy Templeton (Ben) and Elizabeth Campbell (John); seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob Bowers, Dennis Bowers, and John Bowers; sisters, Patricia Holt, Darlene Kiser and Judy Hass; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 9, 2023, with a Celebration of Terry’s life at 7:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Dr. Ed Clevinger and Pastor Jim Sproles officiating.
Military Graveside Honors will be provided by the American Legion Hammond #3 Kingsport/ #265 Gate City will be conducted at 9:00 am, Friday, March 10, 2023, in the Garden of the Last Supper at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Our Family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Brandon Moore, Dr. Jennifer Treece and Dr. Wendy Abbott for their excellent care of Terry.