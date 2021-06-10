Terry Light was a fun-loving person who enjoy life family and being with friends. He loved the outdoors and being with nature his favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing and attending the Bristol NASCAR races. Terry was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and live on in our hearts. Terry was born on February 22 1964 in Kingsport and went to be with the Lord on My 18 2021 at 10:40am.
He is preceded in death by his parents Kyle Lee and Betty Lorraine and his brother Tim Light, special friends and family David Fields, Roger Vaughn, Doyle Shipley, Billy Stratton, Rick Gillenwater and Jeff Hutchins.
He is survived by his Loving wife of 31 years Mona Michelle Canipe Light, their beloved son Jared Wilson Light 24 and grandson Evann Alexzander Light, special nieces and nephews Nichole Marshall and Husband Perez and three children Jaden, Kamarion, Lathan, Cierra Meeker, Karly Catani Light and grandson Evann Alexander Light. Loving In-laws Robert L.(Artie) and Phyllis Canipe, Brother in-law Calan, and wife Joey Canipe, special nephew and niece Dylan and Molly Canipe. His sister Christine Ponichtera. All are welcome at the home 6013 Orebank Rd anytime. Friends and family will gather at Bloomingdale Ruritan on June 12 for a celebration of life from 2 to 4.