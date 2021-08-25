MOUNT CARMEL - Terry Lee Shoemaker, 75, of Mount Carmel, died Sunday, August 22, 2021, at his home following a short but brave battle with cancer. Terry was raised in Scott County, Va., and lived in Mt. Carmel most of his life. Terry retired from Holliston Mills after 40+ years of service. Terry was a member and a Deacon at State Line Baptist Church in Kingsport. Terry enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, and spending time with his wife and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rhea and Juanita Shoemaker, and son Glenn Shoemaker.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Darlene Shoemaker; children Katrina Hunley and husband Kenny, and Colton Kilgore; brother John Shoemaker and wife Darlene, sisters Patti Grills and husband Tony; and Penny Bailey; grandsons Kent Hunley and wife Sarah; and Cody Hunley; granddaughters Saraya Landis and husband Jackson; and Chandler Shoemaker; Great Grandson Carter Hunley; brothers-in-law Glenn Bledsoe and wife, Diane, Lyle Bledsoe, sister-in-law Donna Ford and husband, David; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held at State Line Baptist Church on Friday, August 27th at 11:00am with Services to be held at noon. Pastors Tony Kilgore and Wayne Morelock will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Horizon Credit Union, Terry Shoemaker, 130 Main ST W, Mt. Carmel, Tennessee 37645.
Thank you to the Ballad Health Hospice Team for their care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Shoemaker family.