Terry Lee Penley, 61 years of age of Caney Highway passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Pikeville Medical Center. He was born on March 13, 1959 in Kingsport, TN, to the late Robert Cecil Penley and Vonda Hammond Mullins.
Terry was a member of the Energyville Free Will Baptist Church and a Sales Manager for Wrightway Block Co.
He is survived by his wife; Debbie Little Penley, one son; Devan Penley of Caney Highway, one daughter; Vonda Penley of Caney Highway, two brothers; Jeff Penley of Kingsport, TN, Rick Penley of Kingsport, TN, his mother-in-law; Margie Little of Caney, two brothers-in-law; Rodney Little of Dry Fork of Greasy Creek and Stanley D. Little of Caney Highway.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana with David Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Drive by viewing will begin at 12:30 PM on Thursday at the JU Thacker Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com