KINGSPORT - Terry Lee Moody, 66, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jeff Moncier officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday September 24, 2020 at Emory Church Cemetery. Members of the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 2505 Nathan Street, Kingsport, TN 37664 or to BVFD, 3017 N John B Dennis Highway, Kingsport, TN 37660.
