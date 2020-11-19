Terry Lee McClain, aged 68, passed away at his home on Thursday November 19, 2020. Terry was born in Sullivan County on March 17, 1952 to Roy “Buzz” McClain and Lois McClain. He graduated from Sullivan West High School and worked for various construction contractors at the Eastman for 44 years. Terry was an evangelist preacher 40 years ministering at the Sullivan County jail, Taft Youth Center, Morgan County Correctional Complex, and the Northeast Correctional Center.
Terry was a member of the Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Kingsport for 19 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Over the years Terry opened his home to many other children. He liked working with trees and flowers and enjoyed working in his yard and garden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy “Buzz” and Lois McClain; his son, Chuck Reece; and sister, Karen McClain.
Terry leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years Carolyn; son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Amanda Reece; grandchildren, Tyler Reece, Cole Jackson, Emma Reece, Levi Reece, and Isaac Reece.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Bro. Ron Adams and Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating. The graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday at East Tennessee Cemetery.