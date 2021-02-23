BLOUNTVILLE, TN - Terry was born and raised in St. Paul, Virginia. After graduating from St. Paul High School, he married Alice Horne on November 1, 1963. Alice and Terry were married for fifty-six years. Shortly after marriage, Alice and Terry relocated to Kingsport, TN to start a family. Terry was a pressman and employed at the Kingsport Press for forty-two years. After retirement, Terry went on to drive a school bus for Sullivan County Schools and Tri-City Christian School. Having a strong work ethic, Terry was an avid gardener, handy man, Mr. Fix it, and mechanic. Whether for his boys, family, or friend, he was always working on a project and always willing to help. Having never met a stranger, Terry cultivated many lifelong friends. He was proud of his three boys: Chris, Kevin, and Tracy but the highlight of his life was Terry’s grandchildren. Terry, AKA Papaw, spent countless hours at ballgames, band competitions, tea parties, and watching Tennessee play ball. VOLS for Life.
Including his parents, his brothers, James ‘Button’ Massie, Mack Massie, precede Terry in death.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Alice; his sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Jenni, Kevin and Misty, Tracy and Libby; his sisters, Glenna-Mae Bellamy and Alice Strong; his grandchildren, Katie (Josh) Watkins, David, Matthew Hubbard, Adalyn, Jay Byrd, and Caroline Lee; and several special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be a private family service. The family will have a Celebration of Life Service this summer, date and time to be announced.
