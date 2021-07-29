Terry was born and raised in St. Paul, Virginia. After graduating from St. Paul High School, he married Alice Horne on November 1, 1963. Alice and Terry were married for fifty-six years. Shortly after marriage, Alice and Terry relocated to Kingsport, TN to start a family. Terry was a pressman and employed at the Kingsport Press for forty-two years. After retirement, Terry went on to drive a school bus for Sullivan County Schools and Tri-City Christian School.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Alice; his sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Jenni, Kevin and Misty, Tracy and Libby; his sisters, Glenna-Mae Bellamy and Alice Strong; his grandchildren, Katie (Josh) Watkins, David, Matthew Hubbard, Adalyn, Jay Byrd, and Caroline Lee; and several special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Massie family would like to invite you to a Celebration of Life Service that has been scheduled for August 1st, 2021, with food and fellowship from 2- 5 PM at Crown Colony Clubhouse at 93 Crown Circle Kingsport, TN 37660.