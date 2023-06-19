KINGSPORT - Terry Lee Harkleroad, 66, of Kingsport, joined his wife in his heavenly home on Saturday, June 17, 2023. He was a family man, community leader, and public servant. His faith in Christ was evident and professed by him publicly. Terry served Sullivan County as a commissioner for 16 years, Chief of the Bloomingdale Fire Department and all offices through Governor of the Bloomingdale Ruritan, earning a lifetime membership. Now his work is finished. He is healed completely, and he waits in Gods presence for our eventful reunion.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Freda Lane Harkleroad; parents, Roy and Elva Harkleroad; brother-in-law, Perry Dickenson; and niece, Angela Wilson.
Terry is survived by his son, Brandon Harkleroad and wife Carissa; sisters, Linda Dickenson, and Barbara Musselman and husband Gary; special aunt, Linda Starnes; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Gardners Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Josh Johnson, Brother Jon Reed, Brother Rex McMurray and Brother Rick Vannoy officiating.
Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Gardners Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Fuller, Austin Reed, Tim Hatcher, Richard Begley, Ben Cassell, Howard Croy, Dexter Wilson and Dylan Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Sullivan County Highway Department, Michael Payne, Tosh Jarrett, Jim Smallwood, and Roger Perkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gardners Chapel Cemetery. 3420 Cardinal St., Kingsport, TN 37660.