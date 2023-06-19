“No more sickness. No more pain.”

KINGSPORT - Terry Lee Harkleroad, 66, of Kingsport, joined his wife in his heavenly home on Saturday, June 17, 2023. He was a family man, community leader, and public servant. His faith in Christ was evident and professed by him publicly. Terry served Sullivan County as a commissioner for 16 years, Chief of the Bloomingdale Fire Department and all offices through Governor of the Bloomingdale Ruritan, earning a lifetime membership. Now his work is finished. He is healed completely, and he waits in Gods presence for our eventful reunion.

