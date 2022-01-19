BLOUNTVILLE – Terry Lee Ford, 62, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Terry was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. He was of the Baptist faith and loved reading his bible.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Jessie Ford; brothers, Gathern Ford, Roger Ford, Bobby Ford; sister, Patsy Bell.
Terry is survived by the love of his life for 25 years, Kathy Snapp; children, Brandon Ford and Sarah Ford; stepdaughter, Amanda Clark; grandchildren that was the light of his life, Gabriel Ford and Jayden Ford; granddaughter, Tiera Taylor; sister-in-law, Nancy Ford; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Waycaster officiating.
