BLOUNTVILLE – Terry Lee Ford, 62, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Waycaster officiating.
