WEBER CITY, VA – Terry L. Wolford, 72, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023.He was born on June 25, 1951, in Baltimore, MD, a son of the late Charles Doc Wolford, Jr. And Pauline Virginia (Lindamood) Wolford.Surviving are his daughter, Tara Alvarez; grandchildren, Olivia Akers, Lui and Alexa Alvarez; sister, Debbie Wolford.No formal services are scheduled at this time.To express condolences to the Wolford family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.comCarter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is in charge of the arrangements.