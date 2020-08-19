KINGSPORT - Terry Rene Wolfe Hicks, 60, Kingsport, passed away Monday afternoon, August 17, 2020 at Ballad Health Hospice House following an extended illness with cancer. Terry was born in Kingsport and was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School. She was an employee of Heritage Federal Savings and Loan where she served as a branch manager. She then worked at Wellmont as an executive assistant. Terry had a love for her 3 pugs, Frank, Lucy and Agnes.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Coleman Wolfe.
Terry is survived by her husband, Mack Hicks, MD, Kingsport; daughter, Andrea Moore; “bonus children” Andrew Hicks, PhD, Katherine Hicks McBride, MD; “bonus grandchildren”, Vivienne Hicks, Anna Hicks and Cyrus Hicks; and father, Maynard Wolfe of Kingsport
A graveside service will be held at Fain Cemetery on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Larry Stallard officiating.
Pallbearers are Barry Carr, Steve Wagner, Dr. Andrew Hicks, and Dr. Andrew McBride.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Terry Hicks.