KINGSPORT - Terry E. Thompson, 64, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born January 10, 1958, in Prince George County, MD to the late Richard and Mary Cochran Thompson.
Terry was a loving, kind, compassionate and “big hearted” son, husband, father, grandfather and brother who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was an avid fan of NASCAR, the Washington Redskins and Texas Rangers.
Terry was employed by Woods Service Center for over forty years as an auto mechanic.
In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his son, Jason Fletcher; grandson, Nicholas Key (his best friend).
Those left to cherish Terry’s memory are his loving wife of forty-two years, Connie Fletcher Thompson; children, Shelly Covey (Chris Martin), Tom Thompson (Andrea) and Kelly Harper (Phil); grandchildren, Michael, Brandon, Skylar (his little buddy) and Aurelia (Papaws little princess); two great-grandchildren; siblings, Carl Bright (Terri), James Bright (Jan), Darlene Leonard (Stan) and Patty Senior (Wade); several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Geno Fletcher officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted at 12:00 pm Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Hope. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the nursing staff at Holston Valley Medical Center for their compassionate care of Terry.
