KINGSPORT - Terry E. Thompson, 64, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Geno Fletcher officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted at 12:00 pm Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Hope. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the nursing staff at Holston Valley Medical Center for their compassionate care of Terry.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Terry E. Thompson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.