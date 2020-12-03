Terry Delno French, 67, formerly of Chuckey, TN passed away unexpectedly at his home in Rogersville, TN on November 27, 2020. He graduated from Chuckey-Doak High School and went on to the Air Force. He was a Vietnam War Veteran. He then worked at Eastman Chemical Company until retirement. He enjoyed working on cars and electronics, collecting coins, guns, and riding his Harley.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother: Hal Carmack French and Anna Darleen French Renner; brother: Sanford Carmack French.
He is survived by his 3 daughters: Spring French, Karen Beck, and Kristin Beck; 8 grandchildren: Noeah Ehorn, Autum Ehorn, Lylah Ehorn, Indigo Ehorn, Makeia Beck, Keiara Beck, Kayleigh Beck, and Calvin Irouschek; 9 great-grandchildren; his sister: Phyllis Ann Blazer; and 5 nieces and his kitty Trooper.
The family will have a gathering of friends on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 1-3 at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.