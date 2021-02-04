CHURCH HILL - Terry Bradley Farmer was born on September 3, 1959 and passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Terry was born in Sullivan County and lived her entire life in Hawkins County. She was a 1977 graduate of Church Hill High School. Terry accepted Jesus at 12 years of age and was of the Baptist faith. Terry visited several churches through the years and mostly McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church.
Terry worked at Eastman and worked in the Fibers Division for 25 years before retiring due to disability in 2015. Terry enjoyed traveling and her favorite location to visit was Ireland. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert “Bob” Carter Bradley, maternal and fraternal grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory are her mother, Sue Bradley of Church Hill, TN; brother, Mike Bradley of Church Hill, TN; niece, Brandy Scott (Jason) of Fall Branch, TN; nephew, Cody Bradley (Anna) of Kingsport, TN: great niece, Abby Bradley of Fall Branch, TN; great nephews, Eli Noe of Fall Branch, TN and Dalton Bradley of Kingsport, TN. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and very supportive friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Heath Smith officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 5 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Cody Bradley, Jason Scott, Pat Smith, Eli Noe, Sammy Snapp, and Rob Hoover. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Bradley, Bill Johnson, Randy Fugate, John Fugate, Donnie Snapp, George Johnson, and Craig Snapp.
The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Terry’s care givers and friends for their compassionate care of Terry.
In lieu of flowers, you may leave a donation to your favorite charity or to McPheeters Bend Baptist Church Cemetery fund.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Farmer family.