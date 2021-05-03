FALL BRANCH - Terry Boyd Collins, age 63, of Fall Branch, TN, passed away at his residence on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, papaw, uncle and friend. He was an avid horseback rider and loved taking his family camping in the mountains.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Collins; mother, Patsy Collins; brothers, Jeff, Scotty and Keith Collins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Belinda Collins; son, Cody Collins; step-sons, Brock and Blake Gregg; grandchildren, Chloe Patterson, Preston, Makayla and Aleigh Gregg; favorite sister-in-law, Patty Collins, and several nieces and nephews, as well as a host of close friends and his furbabies, Jazzabell, Bubi and Dakota.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Andrew Memorial Chapel Community Church in Kingsport, TN visitation with the family from 5-7PM, with a short service to follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Terry's memory may be made to Small Miracles Therapeutic Equestrian Center, 1026 Rock Springs Drive Kingsport, TN (423)349-1111
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.