WISE, VA - Terry A. Harding, Sr., 81, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his residence. He was of the Pentecostal faith and a retired coal miner from Humphreys Coal Co.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lynette Harding; parents, Andrew Jackson and Rebecca J. Potter Harding and his siblings, Donald “Buddy”, Arved, Leton, Ray, Rebecca, Ruby and Virgie.
Surviving are his loving wife of 24 years, Stella Harding; two sons, Terry Harding, Jr. and Michael Harding, two daughters, Penny Boggs and Deborah Craft; step-daughter, Roslyn Shaffer; grandchildren, J.D. Boggs, Tiffany Boggs, Gracie Caldwell and Madison Caldwell and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Terry Harding, Sr. will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Millard Laney officiating. Burial will follow in the Wise Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 noon till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests participation with the Angel Trees so every child may have a gift this Christmas. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.