Terrie Ruth Bailey went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 8, 2023 after suffering from Multiple Sclerosis for 10 years. She was 63 years old. Terrie lived in Kingsport most of her life. Terrie attended John Battle High School and ETSU where she completed her Dental Assistant Certification. She left behind her mother Jackie Bailey, her two children, Daniel Kilgore and Wendy Treadway, her sister Renee Pertew and her brother Alan Bailey. Terrie also had four grandchildren, Dallas Kilgore and Dranon Kilgore, Harrison Treadway and Jaxson Treadway. Other family members include her niece Courtney Smith and her husband Keith Smith, her nephew Brandon Milhorn, her nephews Stephen and Justin Bailey, her nephews Karim and Tarek Pertew, her great nephew Bailey Hutton, great nephew Gunner Smith, her brother-in-law Ahmed Pertew, her son-in-law Shawn Treadway and her daughter-in-law Kierra Kilgore. She is preceded in death by David Kilgore and her father Dick Bailey. Terri also leaves behind several uncles, aunts and cousins as well as loyal friends and neighbors.
Terrie can be remembered as a very loving, kind and giving person. She was always ready to share and give to those in need. Terrie was a great cook and when she was well always prepared the best meals, often cooking for those who were sick, homeless or grieving. Terrie had the gift of hospitality, and her home was open to all who would come and visit. She was a friend to all, and she always put the needs of others first.
Terrie loved the Lord and was a member of Oakwood Forest Christian Church, which is now Grace Christian Church. She lovingly served there as a young mother and taught Sunday School. She loved her grandchildren dearly and was very proud of them.
Terrie’s loss will be felt by all who were blessed to know and love her.
Terrie chose to have her body donated to ETSU School of Medicine.
A small family and friends gathering to celebrate her life and mourn her passing is planned.