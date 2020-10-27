KINGSPORT - Terrence Dominique Deal 32, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020. He followed in his grandfather’s and father’s footsteps and went to work for Domtar before their closing in August. Terrence was an avid sports fan and enjoyed coaching his son’s football team. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, James “Trippy” Deal III and great-grandmother, Roberta “Big Mama” Deal.
Survivors include his loving wife of fourteen years, Katie Deal; daughters, Maleah and Riley Deal; son, Tanner Deal; mother, Tammy Tate; sisters, Brittany (Lester) Bailey, Darian Deal, and Daysia Deal; brothers, Adrian Brown and Zach Casey; grandparents, James and Athenia Deal; devoted friends, Curtis Montgomery and Quentin Bassett; along with several aunts, uncles, and a host of extended family.
The family will receive friends from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Perry Stuckey officiating.
A graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park with JaMichael Fain, Curtis Montgomery, Adrian Brown, Zach Casey, Lester Bailey, and Quentin Bassett serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Katie Deal c/o Carter-Trent Funeral Home at P.O. Box 1129 Kingsport, TN 37662 all funds will go toward his children’s education.
We strongly encourage all attendees to adhere to CDC guidelines concerning COVID19.
