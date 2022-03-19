BLOUNTVILLE - Teri Lynn Gilliam, 64, of Blountville, went to her eternal home with the Lord on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center with her daughter by her side. She was born to Nan (Cole) and the late Harold Walker.
Teri was a loving mother, daughter, wife, and family member who spent her life enjoying time with those she loved. She and her mother both loved sharing late night talks. Teri always enjoyed bonfires and being out in the sun. She never owned a pair of shoes that weren’t high heels; she loved seashells and dancing like no one was watching.
She spent 45 years serving others, first with careers at Holston Valley Medical Center and Sullivan County EMS, then through her own business Senior Citizens Services where she provided care and resources for seniors in our region.
She loved life, her family, and her pups with all of her heart.
Survivors include her daughter, Whitney Larkin and husband Ben, who she loved like a son; mother, Nancy Sloan and stepfather Carlon; brother, Harold Walker and wife Shally; sister, Deborah Collier; nephew, Michael Collier; half-brothers, Bart Walker and wife Lori, Robbie Walker and wife Stephanie.
Teri's family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Justin Anderson officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in the Garden of Everlasting Life in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 2 pm. Ben Larkin, Justin Anderson, Scott McClure, Bart Walker, Harold Walker, and Michael Collier will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in Teri’s memory to her daughter, Whitney Larkin toward her funeral expense.
Memories and condolences can be shared with Teri's family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081.