WISE, VA- Teresita Diaz Cartagena, 80, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Norton Community Hospital. Prior to coming to America, she worked at Manila, Philippines Heath Department as a midwife. She came to America in 1972 and became a citizen in 1977, the same year she moved to Wise County. She worked at the Wise County Health Department as a CNA. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Norton, Va. She served at Norton Community Hospital Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dr. Rodolfo Cartagena of Wise, Va.; two sons, Romeo Cartagena of Johnson City, TN and Rommel Cartagena of Wise, Va.; a daughter, Julieta Cartagena and her husband Charles Huff of Wise, Va.; grandchildren, Aja Cartagena, Tera Ashworth and her husband Brian, Amanda Vega and her husband José, Abbey Cartagena, Isaac Cartagena, A.J. Collins and his wife Nicole, Rudy Collins and Alex Huff; great grandchildren, Alley, Ethan, Eros, Kamila, Eva, Aubrey, Jaxon, Caleigha and Kingston; a sister, Linda Valdez of Manila, Philippines; a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, September 24, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Mass of the Resurrection will be conducted at 12 noon Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Norton, Va. with Father Eric Baffour Asamoah as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1009 Virginia Ave. NW, Norton, VA 24273.
