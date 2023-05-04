CHURCH HILL – Teresa Ward Lane, 61, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.

Teresa was born on June 4, 1961, in Rogersville, TN and was a lifelong resident of Church Hill. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, stepmother, and sister. Teresa loved sewing, canning, and working in her garden. She will be remembered in the hearts, minds, and memories of all who loved her.

