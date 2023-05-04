CHURCH HILL – Teresa Ward Lane, 61, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
Teresa was born on June 4, 1961, in Rogersville, TN and was a lifelong resident of Church Hill. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, stepmother, and sister. Teresa loved sewing, canning, and working in her garden. She will be remembered in the hearts, minds, and memories of all who loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Lee “Bud” Ward, and Ruth Mauk “Pud” Ward; stepson, Scott Lane; step grandchildren, Robin Lane, and Josie Carver; nephew, Will Dishner; and her grandparents.
Teresa is survived by her loving husband, Sherman Lane; stepchildren, Sanford Lane, Pat Lane (Diane), Travis Lane, and Charles Lane; step daughter-in-law, Tammy Lane; sisters, Lisa Dishner, Tracy Karen Ward, Amy Dishner, and Mitzi Fortner; step grandchildren, Anthony, Jessica, Brittany; 12 step great-grandchildren; aunts, Dorothy Norrod, Eura Kate Lane, Wanda Gray; uncle, Douglas Ward; nieces, and nephew, Ashley Presley, Keisha James, Austin Fortner; 7 great-nieces and nephews; special cousin, Stacie Hill; special friends, Lisa Bishop, Deborah Ketron, Missy Bennett, and Diane Lane; as well a host of extended family members and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Nathan Taylor officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Armstrong Cemetery on Amis Chapel Road. Those wishing to attend the graveside service will be asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession. Serving as pallbearers will be Scott, Daniel, and Ethan Ward, Pat and Anthony Lane, Josh James, Jacob Ward, James Ison. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Ward, and Sanford Lane.
The family will also receive friends anytime at Sherman’s home.