KINGSPORT - Teresa Tomberlain Morelock, age 58 of Kingsport, TN passed away on April 9, 2021 after an extended illness. She is preceded in death by her father, J.W. Tomberlain, and brother, Randy Tomberlain.
Mrs. Morelock is survived by her husband, Clay Morelock; mother, Betty Tomberlain; children, Joyce Morelock, C.J. Morelock and wife Helen, Sara Morelock, and Seth Morelock; grandchildren, Finnlee Johnson, Annabella Marin, and Oaklee Marin; and siblings, Debbie Sutherland and husband Ted, and Danny Tomberlain and wife Janice.
Mrs. Morelock was a member of Florence Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and loved to volunteer throughout her life, especially with the Boy and Girl Scouts of America.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Bro. Trey Gambill will officiate. Her sons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Morelock’s memory to the Boy Scouts of America or Girl Scouts of America.