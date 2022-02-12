KINGSPORT - Teresa Robin Lane, 63 of Kingsport, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, following an extended illness.
Robin was born in Scott County, Virginia on January 1, 1959, to the late Betty Fay Lane. She enjoyed working as a certified nursing assistant for over 20 years with her elderly residents.
In addition to her mother, Robin was preceded in death by her aunt, Pauline “Sis” Bishop and husband Tee; son-in-law, Eddie Lee Gibson; cousin, Doris Jones; and special friend, Patsy Sexton.
Left to cherish Robin’s memory are her children, Wendy Brooke Gibson Barrett (Tim) and Bruce Lee Sexton; grandson, Ethan Gibson; uncle, Elmo Lane (Tammy); special friends, Drew and Rebecca Sturgill; and many other loving friends and family.
A Celebration of Robin’s Life will be held at a later date.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Teresa Robin Lane and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.