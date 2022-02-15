KINGSPORT - Teresa Pope Willis Jessee, age 61, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center with her family by her side. Ms. Jessee was born on September 2, 1960, in Sullivan County to Joseph Ray and Helen Pope and spent most of her life in Kingsport. Teresa was a Nascar fan, enjoyed watching NBA basketball, and loved her family beach trips to Daytona Beach, FL.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Gabriel Willis. Survivors include her children: Laura Cochrane and husband Jeff, and Kevin Willis and fiancé Esther Shook; grandchildren: Olivia, Andrew, Joseph, and Bella Cochrane, and Bruce Willis; a sister, Judy Rasnake and husband Darrell; and several aunts, an uncle, and nephews. Teresa will also be missed by Maggie, her sweet dachshund, who was always by her side.
The Jessee family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Thursday, February 17, 2022 in the Parlor of East Lawn Funeral Home from 1 pm – 3 pm. A Graveside Service will follow at 3 pm in the Garden of Love inside East Lawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Holston Valley ICU, Palliative Care, and Amedisys Hospice for their care and support. The family would also like to send a very special thank you to Melisa Chapman for loving our family like your own as Teresa’s caregiver. You may leave memories for the family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com . East Lawn Funeral Home is honored to serve the Teresa Jessee family.