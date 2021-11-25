Teresa Lynn Miller, age 54, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 22 after a period of declining health.
Family will receive friends on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 5-7pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will take place at 7pm with Rev. Danny Dolen and Rev. David Morelock officiating. Graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 27 at 2pm at Pine Grove Cemetery. If you plan on going in procession, please meet at the funeral home at 1:15pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com