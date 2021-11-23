Teresa Lynn Miller, age 54, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 22 after a period of declining health.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Kathleen Britton.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Virgil Miller; son, Brandon Carl Miller of the home; sisters, Sherry Britton; Charlotte Beach (Don); several nieces and nephews; her little dog, Cuddles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the family to help with funeral expenses.
The family would like to express a special thank you to ICU Floor at Laughlin Hospital and Dr. Prince.
Family will receive friends on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 5-7pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will take place at 7pm with Rev. Danny Dolen and Rev. David Morelock officiating. Graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 27 at 2pm at Pine Grove Cemetery. If you plan on going in procession, please meet at the funeral home at 1:15pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com