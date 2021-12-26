BLOUNTVILLE - Teresa Lynn Dennison, 62, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was the most loving, caring mother, grandmother, and sister we could ever have. Teresa enjoyed crafting, collecting ornaments and what-nots, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father; maternal and paternal grandparents.
Teresa is survived by her daughters, Misty Copas and husband Donnie; and Sarah Burk; grandchildren, Dakota Burk and wife Lindsay, Shyanne Copas, and Alexa Copas; great-granddaughter, Katie Burk; mother, Dorothy King; brother, Gary King; and her furbabies, Snuggles and Tootles.
The family wishes to send a thank you to the ICU nurses and staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m with Pastor Steve Kinnard officiating. Music will be provided by Heather Norris and Sierra Jenkins.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport by 12:45 p.m. to proceed to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
