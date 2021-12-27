BLOUNTVILLE - Teresa Lynn Dennison, 62, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m with Pastor Steve Kinnard officiating. Music will be provided by Heather Norris and Sierra Jenkins.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport by 12:45 p.m. to proceed to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.