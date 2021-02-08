Teresa Horner Chase, 57, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 5th, 2021 at her home following a long illness where she was surrounded by her family that loved her very dearly.
She resided in Kingsport, Tennessee her whole life. Some of her favorite hobbies included fishing and going to flea markets. The one thing Teresa enjoyed the most was spending time spoiling her beloved dog Phoebe.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Tim Chase; precious grandson Westyn Ward; and her beloved parents Andrew and Dot Horner.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughters Misty Gillenwater and husband Corey, Meranda Hensley and partner Gene Ward; grandchildren Destiny and Bailey Gillenwater, as well as Sebastian, Kiaya, Draven and Azaleah Hensley.
There will be a graveside service held on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery beginning at 12pm. Preacher Jay Bradley will be officiating the service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to hospice nurses Kelly and Angela for the wonderful care and support they provided.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Chase family.