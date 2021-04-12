NORTON, VA – Teresa Louise Hamilton, 60, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tn. She attended the Stevens Church of God. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Mullins; two brothers, Gary Mullins and Larry Mullins; a granddaughter, Emerson Jade Johnson and a sister-in-law, Ravona Bolling.
Teresa is survived by her husband of 42 years, Johney Ray Hamilton; two daughters, Ashley Johnson and her husband Brandon of Dorton, Ky. and Heather Dotson and her husband Zachary of Wise, Va.; five grandchildren, Kenadi Rae, Remington Gage, Sawyer Edwards, Raegan Kate and Fynnlee Noah; a brother, Robert Mullins and his wife Melinda of Wise, Va.; her mother, Nina Page Mullins and she was also loved by several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Cliff Bowman officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Wise Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.