CHURCH HILL - Teresa "Gail" Honaker, 70, of Church Hill, left this world for her heavenly home on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 6 p. m. with Pastor Sarah Flack officiating.
Family graveside services will be conducted at 10 a. m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.