KINGSPORT - Teresa “Gail” Honaker, 70, of Kingsport, left this Earth for her heavenly home on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Gail was born in Kingsport to Sullins and Jean Harris. She worked in the Hawkins County School system for 35 years. Gail loved her home and her family foremost.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Sullins Harris.
Gail is survived by her husband, Larry Honaker; daughters, Sarah Flack (J.D.) and Amanda Dashler (John); grandchildren, Noah, Micah, and Asher Flack, and Alex and Warren Dashler; mother, Jean Harris Devereux; sisters, Sue Ann Greene, Kris Keathley; and brother, Richard Harris.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at First Broad Street United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Sarah Flack officiating.
Family graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
