KINGSPORT - Teresa Clemons, age 64, originally of Church Hill and currently residing in Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Jody Hammonds officiating. Special music will be provided by Tammy Hammonds. A private graveside will be held at Union Grove Cemetery in Church Hill. Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Clemons family.