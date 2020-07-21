SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Teresa Carol Meade, 65, went to her Heavenly home on Friday July 17th, 2020.
Teresa was a lifelong resident of Scott County, Va.
She was preceded in death by her Daughter, Valerie "Nikki" Crawford; Father, Ezra "Taz" Hall; Mother, Bertha Hall; Brothers, Jim Hall and Bill Laney; Sisters, Ruby Chandler, Marie Peak, Frances Davis, and Gaye O'Keefer.
She is survived by her husband Willie "Padge" Meade of Weber City, VA, Daughters, Bonnie (and husband Brian) Gibson of Fort Blackmore, VA; Charity (and husband Paul) Bibeau of Mount Carmel, TN, Stepson, Willie Meade, Jr. (and wife Chelsi) Meade of Kingsport, TN; Brother, Joseph Hall; Sisters, Wilma Lovejoy, Glenna Mccracken, Cora McGee, Stella Baker, and Bobby Ramsey; along with a host of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Paul Kramer, Miranda Thomas, and staff at WMA Womens Cancer Services of Kingsport, TN and William A Davis Clinic of St Paul, VA for their care.
No formal services will be conducted at this time.