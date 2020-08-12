CHURCH HILL - Teresa Baxter Sawyer, 61, of Church Hill, TN went home to the loving arms of her personal savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born in Kingsport, TN and grew up in Fall Branch. Teresa was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School and was employed by Tennessee Eastman Company for 22 years. She was a member of Lovelace Baptist Church. Teresa will always be remembered for her off beat sense of humor. “Mother T” you will always be in our hearts and we will always “sorty watch”.
Her parents, Howard Rex Baxter and Wanda Mae Baxter, and nephew Daniel Baxter preceded her in death.
Surviving are her husband, Thomas Sawyer of the home, daughter, Ashley Barton and husband Joshua, Church Hill, TN; two grandchildren, Taylor Patterson and Noah Barton; mother-in-law, Nell Sawyer, Church Hill, TN; four sisters, Kathy Shipley and husband Don; Carolyn Patterson and husband Harry, all of Fall Branch, TN; Judy Whittington and husband John and Tammy Brown, all of Kingsport, TN; two brothers, Jackie Baxter, Fall Branch, TN; and Ricky Baxter, Kingsport, TN; brothers-in-law, David Sawyer and wife Mitzi, Church Hill, TN and Doug Sawyer, Surgoinsville, TN; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Michael Robinson officiating.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Barton, Jeremy Patterson, Jordan Whittington, Jackie Baxter, Don Shipley, and John Whittington.
Honorary pallbearers are Harry Patterson, Joseph Baxter, Joshua Baxter, Ricky Baxter, Anthony Hunt, and Shannon Hunt.