SURGOINSVILLE - Teresa Ann Williams Jones, age 65, of Surgoinsville, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2022. She was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Annie Williams; father, Willard Williams Sr.; mother, Barbara Frye Williams; and brother, Willard Williams Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Brian Jones; daughters, Shannon Mason (Matt), and Rebecca Lowe; nephew, Derek Williams; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and special friends and caregivers, John and Alice Johnston.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday, May 30, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Rev. Barry Rackley officiating. Graveside service will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Psalms 34:6 "This poor man cried, and the Lord heard him, and saved him out of all his troubles."