SURGOINSVILLE - Teresa Ann Williams Jones, age 65, of Surgoinsville, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2022.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday, May 30, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Rev. Barry Rackley officiating. Graveside service will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.

Psalms 34:6 "This poor man cried, and the Lord heard him, and saved him out of all his troubles."

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video