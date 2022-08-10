CHURCH HILL - Terenia Cipro of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after a period of declining health.

She was born and raised in Kingsport and had lived in Church Hill for the past two years. Terenia was an LPN and worked in the Healthcare Profession since 1985.

