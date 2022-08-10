CHURCH HILL - Terenia Cipro of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after a period of declining health.
She was born and raised in Kingsport and had lived in Church Hill for the past two years. Terenia was an LPN and worked in the Healthcare Profession since 1985.
She enjoyed making people smile and laugh and loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Maizie and her furry friend “Buttercup”.
Terenia was preceded in death by her parents, Scottie and Alpha Elizabeth Trent, sister-in-law, Shirl Trent; niece, Michelle Forbis and son-in-law, Kevin Darnell.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Jennifer Darnell; sons, Michael Cipro, William Cipro and wife, Kiersten and Travis Cipro and wife, Drew; special granddaughter, Maizie; brothers, Ken Trent and wife, Pat and Tom Trent; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 5:00-6:45 pm At Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Ryan Davis officiating. Graveside & Committal Services will be private for the family.
The care of Terenia Cipro and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. The care of Terenia Cipro and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
