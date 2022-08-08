Terenia Cipro Aug 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Terenia Cipro of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after a period of declining health.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Hill Cremation Christianity Service Health Arrangement Oak Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video