KINGSPORT - Telitha “Marie” Mullins, 92, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, evening November 30, 2022 at the Blake in Kingsport after an extended illness. She was born to the late James Grover and Julia (Edens) Church in Hancock County, TN.
Marie graduated from Hancock County High School and moved to Kingsport where she attended Whitney’s College of Business. She worked for The W.D. Green Company until she met her husband, Joe Mack Mullins. Marie and Joe were married for over fifty years.
She was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church. Marie was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening, shopping and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by husband, Joe; brothers, Quentin Church and Carroll Church; sisters, Edith Wampler, Ethel Carpenter and Pauline Gilley.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Greg Mullins and fiancé Darlene; daughter, Mitzi Mullins-Daniel; granddaughters, Chelsea Booher, Rachel Mullins and Megan Daniel; three great-grandsons, Ben Martin, Ty Booher, and Teddy Berry; her best friend and twin sister, Agnes C. Smithson.
The Mullins family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, December 5, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 1 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Ed Clevinger, Minister officiating. Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of The Good Shepherd in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Mullins family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081