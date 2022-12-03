KINGSPORT - Telitha “Marie” Mullins, 92, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, evening November 30, 2022 at the Blake in Kingsport after an extended illness. She was born to the late James Grover and Julia (Edens) Church in Hancock County, TN.

Marie graduated from Hancock County High School and moved to Kingsport where she attended Whitney’s College of Business. She worked for The W.D. Green Company until she met her husband, Joe Mack Mullins. Marie and Joe were married for over fifty years.

