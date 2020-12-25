DUNGANNON, VA - Ted Wilson Ross, 78, Dungannon, VA passed away, Sunday, December 20, 2020 at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.
Ted was born in Scott County, VA on June 10, 1942, and was the son of the late Wilson and Lakie (Presley) Ross.
He was a 1961 graduate of Dungannon High School. He retired from the Kingsport Press, and worked several years after his retirement for the Scott County Animal Shelter.
He had a love for farming, and his mini horses.
Ted attended Buffalo Church where he taught Sunday School for many years.
In addition to his parents, two infant brothers preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife, Brenda (Jessee) Ross; daughters, Donna Powers and husband, Forrest, and Diane Hall; grandchildren, Kelli Dingus and husband, Nick, Brandon Powers and wife, Aubrey, and Jonathan Hall and wife, Emily; great grandchildren, Isabella and Keaton Dingus and Baylee Hall; brothers, Johnny Ross and wife, Cathy; honorary grandchildren, Angel and Hunter Crawford; along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Boatright Cemetery, Dungannon, VA with Rev. Robbie Dockery and Rev. Charlie Taylor officiating. Les Simerly will provide the music. Forrest Powers, Eric Ross, Daniel Ross, Nick Dingus, Preston Quillen, and Jackie Laney will serve as pallbearers. Roger Jessee, Tim Jessee, Justin Jessee, and Jonathan Hall will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Scott County Animal Shelter, 190 Beech Street, Suite 201, Gate City, VA 24251.
The family would like to thank NOVA and their staff for the kindness they extended.
