KINGSPORT - Ted R. Taylor of Kingsport, age 76, went to be with our Lord on March 24, 2021, after a remarkably long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was surrounded by his family in person and in prayer at the time of his peaceful passing at the wonderful Life Care Center of Gray, TN. Ted was born in English, WV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude J. and Virginia L. (DeBusk) Taylor, and his sister Peggy McCrady. Ted is survived by his loving wife, Debra Chapman Taylor, of 47 years, his son Jeff and daughter-in-law Amy, his daughter Julie and son-in-law Drew Hart, and five beautiful grandchildren, Paul, Lilli, Sam, Maggie Ann and Sadie, his brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Laura Taylor, brother-in-law Robert McCrady, and several nieces and nephews and other extended family.
Ted graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1966 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduating he began his career at Eastman Chemical Company (then Eastman Kodak). Ted was drafted in 1969 to serve in Vietnam so he left Eastman for Naval OCS in Providence, RI. His final service was on the USS Ponce (LPD-15) as a Lieutenant, Junior Grade, in 1973. After service to his country, Ted returned to Eastman to continue his career, serving in a number of design and project management roles until he ultimately retired as a Manager in 1999. One of his proudest professional achievements was the design of the Coal Gasification plant at the TNO site. He was also quite capable with tools in his hands and designed and built the home he and Deb shared for 45 years.
Ted was an upright man of God. He couldn’t tell a lie, was swift to seek out justice for others and was always helping someone in need. He was a sailor, engineer, craftsman, coach, and a leader. He was a loving husband, son, father, brother, and a neighbor. He was an outdoorsman, fisherman, auto enthusiast, Hokie football fan, and he loved to travel and eat. Ted’s presence will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held in Ted’s honor at East Lawn Funeral Home in Kingsport, officiated by Dr. Robert Russell, pastor of Celebration Church where Ted was a member and a founder. Receiving of friends will begin at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 10, followed by services at 4:00 P.M. then a reception.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or to your own heart-led nonprofit.
