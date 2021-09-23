East Stone Gap, VA - Ted Philman Tate, 80, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Holston Manor in Kingsport, TN.
He is survived by his wife, Milly Weyrick Tate; his daughters: Ruth Ann Tate and Melissa Tate Ferris & husband, Dave, and son-in-law, John Cantrell; grandchildren: Mikaela Hooper, Madison Rowe, Colton Cantrell, Trevor Cantrell, Lexi Cantrell, Rachel Ferris and Judson Ferris; siblings: Shirley Tate Luckett, Wentz Tate Jr., Billie Ruth Tate Fecher & husband, Conrad Christopher, Judy Tate Riggs, Duane Tate Akridge & husband, Buz, Michael Tate & wife, Toria, nephews, and other close relatives.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Holding Funeral Home Chapel from 1-2 p.m. Following the visitation, the funeral service will be conducted in the chapel with Pastor Brad Stapleton officiating. The committal service will be held in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The Active-Duty Army Military detail will conduct the Military Rites.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online register is available for the Tate family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tate family.