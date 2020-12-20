APPALACHIA, VA - Ted Lowe Boyd, Jr., age 65, passed away December 18, 2020 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Ted and Emma Jean Boyd and a brother Glen Boyd.
Teddy retired from Westmoreland Coal Company and Wallens Ridge State Prison. He was a member of the Andover Community Church.
Teddy is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Bouton Boyd and stepdaughter Miranda Toney (Adam) and granddaughter, Addison Toney. He is also survived by special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Andover Community Church.
