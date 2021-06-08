FALL BRANCH - Ted L. Painter, 91, of Fall Branch, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of the area. Ted was retired from Mason-Dixon tank line. Ted was a lifelong farmer and loved raising horses.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Georgia Moody Painter; and brother, Bob Painter.
Ted is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mildred Painter; two daughters, Donna Painter Arnold and Deborah Painter Neese and husband Roger; son, Steven Kim Painter and wife Joyce; granddaughter, Jessica Johnston and husband Micah; four grandsons, Brad Painter and wife Emily, Wes Painter and wife Shayna, Scott Arnold and wife Brooke, and Matthew Arnold; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.
