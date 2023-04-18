Ted D. Collins Apr 18, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ted D. Collins, age 80, passed away Monday April 17, 2023, due to a long illness.The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate. The Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Ted D. Collins has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Related Articles Virgie Mae Henley Dewey Manis, Jr. Helen Olene (Stanley) Snodgrass Jackie Phillips Chalmer Max Boggs, Jr. (C.M.) Ted D. Collins Jean Fields Charlotte Faye Lambdin Trula "Kitty" Kate Harless Betty Jane Lawson