Ted D. Collins, age 80, passed away Monday April 17, 2023, due to a long illness.

The Mayor of Bristol honored Ted and Sheila at Steele Park’s 50th celebration as honorary lifesavers. At the grand opening of the park in 1964, Ted flipped out of a canoe and became trapped by his belt. Sheila leapt from her girlfriend’s paddle boat and came to his rescue. Ted, in classic form, paddled the ladies back to shore, they began to date afterwards, and have been inseparable for the last 58 years.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you